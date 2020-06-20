Revisiting the history of Juneteenth

Waco, TX- June 19, 1865 was a pivotal point in American history where the last slaves in Texas and the Confederate South were freed.



President Abraham Lincoln issued the emancipation proclamation in 1862 and it went into effect in January of 1863.



Slaves in the Texas region weren’t made aware until union military officials arrived in Galveston, 2 years later to inform slaves of their freedom.



Though the holiday originated in Texas, today it’s celebrated all over the country.



“Its actually celebrated in all states except for 4 states in the united states so it is a popular celebration,” said Dr. Mia Moody-Ramirez, a professor and chair at Baylor University’s Department of Journalism.



She shares now the holiday is not just celebrated among families and communities but its recognized in multiple industries as well.



“Many companies are even allowing their employees to take off on Juneteenth in order to celebrate,” she said.



With the topic of racial injustice dominating headlines nation-wide, Moody-Ramirez says, “It has become more note-worthy now that people are considering some of the things that we’re enduring as African Americans.”



Today Black Americans celebrate Juneteenth in many ways but the Central Texas African American Chamber of Commerce is bringing that big celebration together in a form of a parade.



