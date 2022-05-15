LEON COUNTY, TX (FOX44)- The reward for information leading to the capture of escapee Gonzalo Lopez has been raised to $50,000.

On May 12, the 46-year-old inmate who was serving a life sentence for capital murder and attempted capital murder assaulted a correctional officer on a transport bus and then fled from the vehicle.

TDCJ, Office of Inspector General, DPS, and multiple law enforcement agencies are continuing the search for Lopez.

Lopez is approximately 6’0” feet tall and 190 lbs and was last seen wearing white clothing in a wooded area off of Highway 7 in Leon County.

Those with information on the suspect should call TDCJ OIG Crime Stoppers at 1-800-832-8477 or 936-437-5171. z