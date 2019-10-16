Reward offered for information on College Station man

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas – Brazos County authorities need your help with information leading to a College Station man’s arrest.

In collaboration with the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office and Bryan Police Department, Brazos County Crime Stoppers is offering a $650 reward for information leading to the arrest of 26-year-old Gary Randall Eastep, of College Station.

Eastep is wanted on a felony fugitive warrant for Assault of a Family Member. Anyone with information on Eastep’s whereabouts should call Brazos County Crime Stoppers at 979-775-8477 (TIPS), through their mobile app (P3Tips), or on their website at brazos.crimestoppersweb.com.

Source: Brazos County Sheriff’s Office