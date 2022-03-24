BURLESON COUNTY, Texas – The Burleson County Sheriff’s Office is offering a reward for information leading to the recovery of a missing person’s remains.

The Sheriff’s Office posted on social media Thursday morning that it will pay $3,000 for information leading to the recovery of Jerome David Robinson’s remains, as well as the grand jury indictment for those responsible for his disappearance.

The Amber Alert Network Brazos Valley says Robinson was born on March 23, 1980, is 5’8″, and weighs 200 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen on December 28, 2001 at the “Team Club” in Tunis. It is believed Robinson had a large sum of money in his possession at the time of his disappearance.

If you have any helpful information, you can contact Sheriff Gene Hermes or Chief Deputy John Pollock at 979-567-4343.