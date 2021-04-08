Ribbon cutting ceremony held at Waco’s Trailblazer Park

WACO, Texas – The Trailblazer Park in Waco is now open!

The Parks and Recreation Department hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony Thursday morning to celebrate the $640,000 improvement project.

The 11-acre neighborhood park is located at 1101 Harris Creek Road, and opened in 2013 as the primary trailhead for the Cotton Belt Trail. Neighborhood growth surrounding the park has since expanded, demonstrating the increased need for neighborhood park amenities to serve a wider range of families and uses.

New park amenities include a pavilion, water fountain, trail lighting, seating, soccer goals, a nine-hole family disc golf course, a shaded playground with enhanced accessibility and access improvements with connectivity to Stageline Drive. Additionally, a bicycle repair station was donated earlier this year by Bicycle World.

Park renovations were funded through the City of Waco’s Capital Improvement Program. For more information, you can contact the Parks and Recreation office at 254-750-5980.