Ribbon cutting ceremony held for Baylor Scott & White Sleep Center

WACO, Texas – As National Sleep Awareness Week kicks off, Baylor Scott & White Health is celebrating the grand opening of the new location of the Baylor Scott & White Sleep Center in Waco.

The new facility is located in the Central Texas Marketplace. It is open six days a week for day and night studies, as well as home sleep testing. There are six observation rooms, a dedicated mask-fitting space, and space for future expansion.

The new lab is a part of the larger Baylor Scott & White Sleep Medicine group, and will play a vital role in expanding sleep medicine and diagnostic testing in Waco and throughout Texas.

Source: Baylor Scott & White Health