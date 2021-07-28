Ribbon cutting ceremony held for Lake Stillhouse Water Treatment Plant

KILLEEN, Texas – Residents in Killeen will see a boost in their water supply with ten million more gallons of drinking water per day.

This comes as part of the new $60 million Lake Stillhouse Water Treatment Plant.

Planning efforts began back in 2007. Overall, the plant can produce 17 million gallons of water a day to central and west Bell County – along with a portion of Coryell County.

The Bell County Water Control and Improvement District held a ribbon cutting at the plant Wednesday morning. Officials say they are providing water for the future.

“I think that this is going to do tremendous impact on the city, especially like ours, because one of the things that’s the biggest concern of any community – is growth. And how do you plan for it, and water, I would say is the top. Number one thing is how you prepare for growth. Is you have to have that water, and being able to provide an extra ten million gallons per month to the City of killeen is so important,” says City of Killeen Mayor Jose Segarra.

The water diverted from Lake Stillhouse Hollow into the treatment facility is made possible through agreements with the Brazos River Authority.