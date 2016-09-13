Rice named best college in Texas, 15th best in nation

According to U.S. News and World Report, Rice University has been named the top Texas university and ranks 15th in the nation.
Other Texas schools to make the national “2017 Best College Rankings” list included:
56) Southern Methodist University (61)
56) University of Texas (52)
71) Baylor University (72)
74) Texas A&M University (70)
82) Texas Christian University (82)
146) University of Texas at Dallas (140)
176) Texas Tech University (168)
194) University of Houston (187)
214) Dallas Baptist University (unranked)
**Editor’s Note: The first number is their current ranking, nationally. The number in parentheses is their 2016 ranking.
LeTourneau University ranked 27th in 2017, up from 32 in 2016, among all the universities in the category of “Best Regional Universities in the Western Region.” This year marks the 23rd year the university has ranked in the top tier of its classification.
LeTourneau University ranked 27th in 2017, up from 32 in 2016, among all the universities in the category of “Best Regional Universities in the Western Region.” This year marks the 23rd year the university has ranked in the top tier of its classification.
The top 10 schools, nationally, are as follows:
1) Princeton University
2) Harvard University
3) University of Chicago (tie)
3) Yale University (tie)
5) Columbia University (tie)
5) Stanford University (tie)
7) Massachusetts Institute of Technology
8) Duke University (tie)
8) University of Pennsylvania (tie)
10) Johns Hopkins University