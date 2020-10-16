Riesel area man killed in shootout with deputies

A 46-year-old Riesel area man was killed after exchanging gunfire with McLennan County Sheriff’s deputies who had responded to a domestic disturbance where shots had already been fired.

McLennan County Sheriff Parnell McNamara identified the dead man as William Lane, who he said had a previous felony conviction.

Sheriff McNamara said deputies responded to the home at 11:30 p.m. Thursday and found a woman and two children, ages 11 and 12, in the house.

Lane had left the house when they arrived, but deputies were told he had been shooting up the inside of the house with a 9 millimeter handgun before their arrival.

Then woman and children were removed safely from the home, when deputies were then fired on from a wooded area near the home.

A standoff ensued with the Department of Public Safety sending a helicopter and troopers to assist.

Early on, McNamara said deputies were not certain of Lane’s exact location.

Shots were fired at deputies again, who then returned fire, this time striking Lane.

Sheriff McNamara described the entire scene as particularly volatile, but noted that none of the deputies or DPS personnel were injured.

The circumstances surrounding the original disturbance are still being investigated by deputies, with the shooting and death of Lane being investigated by Texas Rangers.