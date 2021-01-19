Riesel gets $5.8 million for its water system

The city of Riesel is getting $5,860,00 in financial assistance for improvements to its water system.

The assistance comes from the Texas Water Development Board and consists of a $5,360,000 loand and $500,000 in loan forgiveness.

The city will use the assistance to finance planning, acquisition, design and construction costs for the project.

In addition to the loan forgiveness, the city could save about $3,200,000 over the life of the loan by using the Drinking Water State Revolving Fund.

With the assistance approved Tuesday, the city will be able to supplement its water supply by drilling a new well and installing a new pump station, ground storage tanks and other equipment.