Riesel Police Chief returns home after crash

Riesel Police Chief Danny Krumnow is back at home after the October 11th crash that sent him to the hospital and killed Falls County Deputy Matt Jones.

Chief Krumnow suffered several injuries, including some broken ribs when a car hydroplaned and smashed into him and Deputy Jones on Highway 6. Despite moments of concern, Krumnow started showing strong signs of recovery.

Sgt. Ryan Dieterich says he still has a lengthy recovery ahead of him, which includes wearing both a back brace and a full leg brace. There may be knee surgery in the chief’s future.

A funeral was held for Deputy Jones at the First Woodway Baptist Church on October 18th.