Riesel teen found dead

RIESEL, Texas – A mother is in jail after being accused of killing her son in Riesel.

A little before 8:00 a.m. on Monday morning, a 9-1-1 call was made about an unresponsive individual in a vehicle on East Fredrick Road.

A deputy arrived on the scene shortly after the phone call was made and discovered the individual in the car suffered from multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim has been identified as 17-year-old Garrett Hunt, who was on his way to school.

McLennan County Sheriff Parnell McNamara says Garrett’s mother, 39-year-old Sarah Hunt, shot Garrett several times. Hunt then walked back to Riesel, where police arrested her.

She is has been transported to McLennan County Jail, and will be charged with murder. Her motive is still unclear.

“It is a very sad and tragic situation. I don’t know how else to describe this. We are going to be working overtime to try and sort this out,” says McNamara.