MILAM COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: As of Sunday night, the Texas A&M Forest Service reports the Right of Way Fire in Milam County is at 106.8 acres, and is 95 percent contained.

The Texas A&M Forest Service originally responded Saturday to a request for assistance on the Right of Way Fire. At this time, it was at an estimated 150 acres and was 20 percent contained.

As of Sunday afternoon, the fire grew to 106.8 acres, but was 90 percent contained. This was actually a decrease in acreage due to more accurate mapping. Dozer crews continued to widen and improve containment lines around the fire perimeter. Firefighters continued to patrol and mop up.