Waco, TX (FOX-44) – Amidst a heat wave, local hospitals are seeing more patients with heat-related illnesses. With no relief in sight — experts are worried the numbers will continue to rise.

The ascension providence ER has seen an increase in heat related illnesses – of both heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

The central texas heat can be extremely dangerous. Doctors say to look out for symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Symptoms of heat exhaustion include dizziness, excessive sweating, cold and clammy skin, and muscle cramps.

If you ignore these symptoms it could lead to a heat stroke–which is more severe and can be fatal. Those symptoms include no sweating, confusion, nausea or vomiting, and a rapid pulse.