River Valley Intermediate School student brings marijuana to campus

Authorities are taking action after River Valley Intermediate School student brought marijuana to campus.
Principal Paul Offill sent out the following statement on Tuesday afternoon.
River Valley Parents,
We had a distressing situation reported today that a sixth grader brought marijuana to school. While it seems that the student made it widely known, it was also widely reported and acted upon immediately. Upon investigation, there is no evidence of any distribution to any other students.
Many, many of our students reported what they saw or heard today, which is a testament to our strong relationships with students. I am so very proud that our students made it known that an illegal substance is completely unacceptable in our school.
Please be sure to have open an conversation with your student tonight about drugs, the importance of knowing how to say no, and the importance of telling a trusted adult or authority figure immediately. Mrs. Lippe and I are available if you would like to discuss any further concerns about this situation.
Sincerely,
Paul Offill
Source: River Valley Intermediate School