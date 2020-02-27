Road closures begin next week for Temple storm drain projects

TEMPLE, Texas – Several City of Temple stormwater drainage projects will result in road closures next week.

The 1100 block of South 23rd Street, between West Avenue L and West Avenue K, will be closed to through traffic from Monday, March 2 until Monday, March 9. Crews will be replacing the concrete valley gutter in the middle of the roadway in addition to the curb on the west side of South 23rd Street. The scope of work for this project aims to minimize standing water issues in the area during future rain events.

As a result of this closure, through traffic will be detoured around the block to South 25th Street or South 21st Street. Local access will be maintained for residents who live inside the closure area on South 23rd Street by entering on the north end of the block at West Avenue K.

Any inquiries about this project should be directed to the City of Temple Street and Drainage Division at 254-298-5653.

Starting Tuesday, March 3, South 35th Street and South 41st Street will be closed to through traffic from West Avenue M to West Avenue P. Crews will be installing larger capacity reinforced concrete box culverts with inlets to replace smaller capacity lines, in order to address flooding concerns in the area.

During the work on South 35th Street, through traffic will be detoured around the block to South 33rd Street and South 37th Street. Local traffic will be allowed, as well as street parking in all areas except at the closure addresses of 1319, 1322, 1401 and 1402 South 35th Street.

During the work on South 41st Street, through traffic will be detoured around the block to South 39th Street and South 43rd Street. Local traffic will be allowed, as well as street parking in all areas except at the closure addresses of 1403, 1404, 1406 and 1407 South 41st Street.

Both detours will remain in place for one week, until Tuesday, March 10 (weather permitting). As construction progresses, access will continue to be maintained for residents. For any questions, contact the City of Temple Engineering Division at 254-298-5660.

