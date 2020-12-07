Road construction to cause several closures in Belton

BELTON, Texas – Texas Department of Transportation contractors will close the outside southbound lane of Interstate 35 Monday night, between FM-93 and Loop 121, starting at 7:00 p.m.

Crews will also close the two outside northbound lanes for milling and cleaning. Lane closures and work are scheduled to conclude at 6:00 a.m. Tuesday.

On December 8th, crews will close the inside northbound lane of I-35, between FM-93 and Loop 121, starting at 7:00 p.m. Then, at 10:00 p.m., crews will close two inside southbound lanes. The scheduled reopening is at 6:00 a.m.

Lane closures will be in place to allow crews to safely mill, clean and stripe the roads involved.

In addition, TxDOT contractors will begin nightly work on Monday – which will include various and intermittent lane closures along Interstate 14 – spanning from Interstate 35 in Belton to FM-2410.

Closures will allow contractors to safely perform various operations – including milling, striping,

detour construction, and other work. There will be both westbound and eastbound lane closures

throughout the week.

Crews will work their way west as the week progresses. These specific lane closures and roadwork are scheduled to be active nightly, from 7:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. and will conclude on Saturday morning, December 12.

All lane closures and work are part of TxDOT’s project aiming to expand Interstate 14 from four lanes to six total lanes.

TxDOT is urging all travelers to use caution, watch for construction personnel and equipment, and to slow their speed approaching work zones.

Source: Texas Department of Transportation