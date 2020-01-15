Road maintenance in Killeen leads to closures

KILLEEN, Texas – Some drivers in Killeen might need to re-evaluate their traffic route.

O W Curry Drive, from Central Texas Expressway to the rear of Academy Sports, is now closed on weekdays from 7:30 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. Daily closures will continue for the next week, or until work is complete. The road will be reopened to through traffic after work hours.

Crews are removing the street surface and repairing flaws in preparation for repaving. They must close the road to through traffic to complete the work.

Traffic will be detoured during work hours, and alternate routes will be required. Motorists are asked to use caution and obey traffic control devices.

Source: City of Killeen