Roads busy for Thanksgiving

WACO, Texas – The roads are packed with people traveling for the Thanksgiving. With all of the extra cars on the highways, accidents become more likely.

“There’s been little bunches where we had some red zones, and it’s been pretty slow moving. Temple was kind of slow, but it was moving pretty good over there.” says Ande Rasmussen, an Austin native.

Rasmussen is one of the millions of people traveling on the road on Wednesday. This Thanksgiving is expected to have one of the highest travel volumes since the early 2000’s.

“We’re anticipating a tremendous amount of traffic. Particularly today being the day before thanksgiving and then through the thanksgiving holidays we’re going to expect a tremendous amount of traffic,” says Ken Roberts, the TxDOT spokesperson.

More cars on the road means there’s a larger chance for accidents.

“The potential for crashes and those kinds of things are particularly high when you have the kind of traffic that we see over a holiday weekend,” says Roberts.

There are ways you can ensure you make it to your destination safely.

“We want you to be safe by driving safe. Doing that means you take your time. That you give everyone a little more space. That everyone in the vehicle wears their seat belts. That you make sure your vehicle is in good operating condition. That you don’t drive under the influence of drugs or alcohol. That you ensure that when you are behind the wheel your only job and your only focus is driving,” says Roberts.

If you do find yourself becoming frustrated behind the wheel with all of the extra traffic, there some things you can do to calm down.

“Stop. Find a place. Pull over at a convenience store, anywhere, and just stop for a while. Get out of the car and walk around for a while. Get some fresh air and kind of clear your mind before you get back on the roadway. You can’t afford to be in a rush.”