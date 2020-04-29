Robbery suspect tracked by DNA from discarded clothes

Investigators used clothing discarded after a convenience store robbery together with security camera video where they were thrown away to bring charges against a man in connection with a February robbery in Copperas Cove.

Shakur Shaqawane McGee remained in the Coryell County Jail Wednesday.

The robbery took place at the Mickey’s #12 at 2101 East Business Highway 190 about 1:45 a.m. February 26.

The clerk told police the man held his hand inside his sweatshirt as if he had a weapon and demanded the money from the cash register before fleeing on foot going east.

He was described as wearing a maroon hooded sweatshirt, black t-shirt and Nike Air Max sneakers.

A deputy later found the hoodie, t-shirt and shoes in a dumpster at the Luxury Inn nearby.

He also recovered video of a man throwing them away.

On March 2, a man identified as Shakur McGee was arrested for the attempte robbery or burglary of the Murphy’s USA at 2712 East Business 190.

The arrest affidavit indicated he was found to have a change of clothes in his car nearby.

The affidavit further stated that during an interview by investigators he was read his Miranda rights and asked about the robberies and was given a bottle of water.

After he discarded the bottle, investigators recovered it and obtained a DNA sample and compared it to the DNA recovered from the clothing that had been discarded following the earlier robbery, with testing indicating a match between his and some of the DNA on the clothing.

On the basis of the evidence, investigators obtained an arrest warrant for McGee.