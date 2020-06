COPPERAS COVE, Texas- The Street Department began a project on June 8th.

Crews are removing and repairing concrete flume which runs across Robertson Avenue, just to the west of Dianna Drive.

As a result, Robertson Avenue will temporarily be closed between Ridge Street and Dianne Drive through Monday, June 15th.

Drivers are asked to obey temporary street detour signs and use caution while traveling near the designated area.