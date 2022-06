Robertson Co, Tx (FOX44) – Multiple lanes of Highway 6 in Robertson County were shut down Wednesday morning following a pursuit which ended in a crash.

The Department of Public Safety said the pursuit was initiated by a Franklin Police Department officer, with DPS assisting.

The crash occurred on Highway 6, near Campbell’s Creek ,shortly before 8:00 a.m.

Emergency vehicles and investigators were at this location, which was being treated as a crime scene.