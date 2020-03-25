Closings
Robertson County issues Shelter at Home order

Robertson County Judge Charles L. Ellison issued a Shelter in Place order Wednesday morning to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

One person in the county has tested positive for the coronavirus as of Wednesday.

The order asks people of Robertson County to stay at home and avoid non-essential travel as much as possible.

Exemptions from the shelter in place order include activities buying food, medical supplies, and/or work supplies. People may also go outside to exercise, care for a family member, or go to work at an essential business.

For a full list of essential businesses and exemptions, check out the full order released by Milam County.

The shelter in place order goes into effect at 9 p.m. Wednesday and does not end until Wednesday, April 8th, at 11:59 p.m.

