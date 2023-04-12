AUSTIN / ROBERTSON COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – A Calvert resident has claimed a top prize winning ticket worth $3 million!

The ticket is part of the Texas Lottery scratch ticket game $750 Million Winner’s Circle. It was purchased at the Lucky Food Mart, located at 807 W. Brown Street, in Hearne. The winner has chosen to remain anonymous.

This was the tenth of twelve top prizes worth $3 million to be claimed in this game. $750 Million Winner’s Circle offers more than $750 million in total prizes. The Texas Lottery says the overall odds of winning any prize in the game are one in 2.88 – including break-even prizes.