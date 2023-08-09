Calvert (FOX 44/KWKT) — The Calvert Police Department has requested an Amber Alert for a 16-year-old girl who disappeared Thursday, August 2nd.

Zniyah Burleson was last seen in the 1200 block of S. Beech Street in Calvert. Police believe Zniyah may be in danger of serious danger and the people she is with may be placing her in danger.

She is 5’7″ and weighs 170 pounds. Her hair is cut short.

If you see Zniyah, authorities ask that you not approach her. Instead, they ask you to call local law enforcement or 911.