Mumford, Tx (FOX44) – A Bryan man was killed and a Bryan teen was injured in an 18-wheeler rollover in Robertson County on Saturday.

Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Justin Ruiz said it happened about 9:35 a.m. on FM-50 in Mumford. The initial investigation indicated a 2007 Western Star 18-wheler was going south on FM-50, when the driver entered a curve at what troopers described as an unsafe speed and rolled over.

The driver, identified as 33 year old Jimmy Gonzalez, of Bryan, was pronounced dead at the scene. A 14-year-old male passenger was transported to CHI St Joseph Regional Health Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation into the crash was reported as ongoing on Monday.