Robertson County (FOX 44/KWKT) — The Robertson County Sheriff’s Office is warning people that Highway 79 near Old Franklin Highway may close down because of a search warrant that was served Thursday afternoon.

The Sheriff’s Office says deputies were serving a search warrant at a house in the area and found numerous firearms and explosives. Deputies took one person in custody and began the process of removing the explosives.

The highway was reopened around 2:30 p.m., but the sheriff’s office says it will likely be closed down again.

Drivers are encouraged to find alternate travel routes to avoid being stuck in the traffic.