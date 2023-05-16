Robertson Co, Tx ( FOX44) – DPS troopers were on the scene of a motor vehicle crash that a spokesman said left at least one person dead. DPS and Robertson County Sheriff’s deputies reported lanes were closed at the site of the crash at Highway 6 and FM 1373 shortly after 6 a.m.

Department of Public Safety Sergeant Justin Ruiz said the initial investigation indicates a Ford F250 pickup was going north on Highway 6 and a Volkswagen passenger car was going west on FM 1373. Troopers said it appeared the Volkswagen’s driver failed to yield right-of-way and was struck by the Ford.

The driver of the Volkswagen was pronounced dead at the scene while the driver of the Ford was not injured.

The name of the victim was being withheld late Tuesday morning pending notification of next of kin.