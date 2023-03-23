FRANKLIN, Texas (FOX 44) – Franklin Elementary School was evacuated on Thursday due to a gas leak.

The City of Franklin advised the public early Thursday afternoon that a two-inch gas line in the city was damaged and was leaking into the sewer system. The public was encouraged to evacuate their homes if they smelled gas, and to call 9-1-1 with their location information.

As of 1:08 p.m. Thursday, the City of Franklin was advised that the line was shut off. Students went back to the elementary school.

This is a developing story. FOX 44 News will have more information as it becomes available.