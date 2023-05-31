ROBERTSON COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – One person is reported dead in a Wednesday morning explosion at the Oak Grove Power Plant in Robertson County.

Robertson County Emergency Management reported it was a boiler that exploded. No other injuries have been reported.

Officials reported that the situation was under control by late Wednesday morning, and there was no danger to the general public.

The explosion occurred about 9 a.m. The plant is operated by Luminant.

