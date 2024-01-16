ROBERTSON COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – The Amber Alert Network Brazos Valley and Robertson County Sheriff’s Office need your help to find a missing teen believed to be in danger of death or serious bodily injury.

17-year-old Noble Thomas Gross was last seen just after midnight on Tuesday, in the 400 block of Holly Street in Franklin. He is 5’6″ and weighs 201 pounds. He has brown hair and green eyes. Gross was wearing black pants and a dark gray hoodie with white lettering on the left sleeve.

Noble Thomas Gross. (Courtesy: Amber Alert Network Brazos Valley) Noble Thomas Gross. (Courtesy: Amber Alert Network Brazos Valley)

If you see Gross, the Amber Alert Network says to not approach him. Instead, call local law enforcement or contact the Robertson County Sheriff’s Office at 979-828-3299.