Robertson County, Tx (FOX44) – UPDATE: The victim killed in a Tuesday morning crash in Robertson County has been identified as 53-year-old Adam Ohler, of Franklin.

The Department of Public Safety reports Ohler was the driver of a Volkswagen passenger car that collided with a pickup at FM-1373 and State Highway 6 about 6 a.m. Tuesday. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

DPS Sgt. Justin Ruiz said the Volkswagen driven by Ohler was traveling west on FM-1371, when investigating troopers said he failed to yield right of way and was struck by a Ford F-250 that was going north on State Highway 6.

The driver of the Ford was not injured.