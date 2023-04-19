FRANKLIN, Texas (FOX 44) – An arrest has been made in a fatal shooting in Franklin. The suspect and victim have been identified.

The Robertson County Sheriff’s Office’s Emergency Dispatch received a call at approximately 9:46 a.m. Tuesday of shots fired at a residence on Red Rock Road in Franklin. A shooting investigation was then underway.

The Sheriff’s Office released an update on Tuesday afternoon saying that a woman, identified as Brittany Albers, has been taken into custody. She is charged with Murder in the shooting death of Cody Albers.

This investigation is ongoing. FOX 44 News will have more information as it becomes available.