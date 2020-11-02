Robinson Family Farm overcomes adversity to complete successful Fall Festival

TEMPLE, Texas: With the conclusion of its annual Fall Festival, the folks at the Robinson Family Farm overcame serious health scares and COVID-19 concerns to deliver its most important event of the year. For the husband and wife owner team, it was the perfect end to a rollercoaster year.

In a year of COVID challenges, Brian and Helen Robinson were unsure whether they would open up the farm to visitors or if anyone would even show up.

The festival turned out to work as an escape from 2020.

“It’s just far enough outside of the city that you’re able to kind of forget about all the hustle and bustle and everything that’s going on in your life,” Brian Robinson said. “You can kind of forget all your worries and just be a kid again out here.”

Those challenges weren’t even close to the biggest battles the family has had to face since last fall.

In October 2019, Brian Robinson was diagnosed with Guillain Barre Syndrome, a nerve disorder that paralyzed him from the neck down. Doctors did not think Robinson would ever walk or breathe on his own again, but after 103 days in the hospital, he miraculously walked out on his own.

“103 days I guess that I didn’t know exactly, even if I was gonna be able to be back out here, what it would look like and in what capacity,” Robinson said. “Those days are behind me now.”

With Robinson on his own two feet and running the farm, it seems those days are completely out of sight. He says with the transition from the Fall Festival to Christmas tree season, he doesn’t have much time to reflect anyway.

There was one moment not long ago, though, that stopped him in his tracks.

“It was two weeks ago and I was sitting on the back porch just watching children play, and the bubbles that I had blown out there,” Robinson said. “[I realized] that child’s probably gonna have memories that’s gonna last a lifetime for her.”