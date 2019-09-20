Robinson man charged with impersonating federal agent

A 65-year-old Robinson man has been arrested on charges he falsely identified himself as a federal agent.

Jeffrey Lange Kash was booked into the McLennan County Jail Thursday on charges of impersonating a public servant and remained there Friday morning.

Robinson Police Lt T.A. O’Connor said the investigation that led to the charges began September 13 when Kash himself called police from the 100 block of Flat Creek Drive saying he had a complaint against one of his neighbors.

Lt O’Connor said the caller had identified himself both to the dispatcher and to arriving officers as a federal agent and made what were termed ” threatening comment statements to officers toward a neighbor.

The man identified as Kash displayed credentials identifying him as a federal agent.

Officers took the credentials with further investigation leading to an arrest warrant and a search warrant for his home being obtained.

Thursday evening about 6:50 p.m. the combined Woodway-Hewitt-Robinson SWAT team served an arrest warrant at the home in the 100 block of Flat Creek Drive.

Kash was taken into custody on the third degree felony warrant.

The residence was searched but no information was released regarding what was found.