Robinson man charged with indecency with an 8 year old girl

Robinson police say a live streaming home video surveillance system led to the arrest of a 44-year-old Robinson man on charges of indecency with a child by sexual contact.

Robert ” Robbie” William Durbin was arrested at his home without incident and booked into the McLennan County Jail Tuesday.

Robinson Police Chief Phillip Prasifka said the initial report came in Saturday, November 23 from a woman who told police she had seen a man abusing the eight year old girl through the remote video security system.

A forensic interview of the victim was conducted by the Children’s Advocacy Center in Waco the following Monday with the child telling the interviewer that she had been touched inappropriately on three separate occasions that Saturday.

The victim’s description matched what the reporting party said she saw on the remote video.

When confronted by the reporting party, Durbin told her he could not help himself.

Chief Prasifka said that when Durbin was interviewed by an investigator Tuesday he told the investigator that he did not remember what he had done because he was drinking alcohol.

Later Tuesday officers obtained an arrest warrant for the second degree felony charge and Durbin was arrested at 3:20 p.m.