Robinson man indicted on multiple counts of assaulting officers

A 30-yer-old man who listed his last address as being in Robinson has been indicted by a McLennan County Grand Jury on charges of habitual aggravated assault of of a public servant and habitual aggravated assault of a police officer in connection with an incident that occurred back in June in Lacy Lakeview.

Ross Michael Wetterman has remained in the McLennan County Jail since being arrested following that incident.

Lacy Lakeview Police Chief Truehitt said the whole thing started about 9:00 a.m. with the traffic stop in the 200 block of Stanfield. The officer made the stop because there was a covering over the license plate that made it unreadable. Truehitt said the stop would have just been a warning but the officer reported the driver appeared to be under the influence of something and had him step out of the car.

When the driver got out, needles and other items fell out onto the ground and the driver ran.

As the officer gave chase on foot he called for assistance and Chief Truehitt and a detective responded to help.

Chief Truehitt said the driver ran to New Dallas Highway, then began circling back trying to get back to his car. The officer reported that at first he tried to get into the patrol car but it was locked.

He got into his own car through a passenger side door just as the detective drove up. The detective went to the driver`s side to get the keys to prevent him escaping and got into a struggle with the driver.

At that point, Chief Truehitt arrived and got into the back seat of the car and reached over to grab the man`s arm to stop him from punching the detective, which is when the chief was bitten.

The original officer caught up with things about then and a Taser was deployed to subdue the driver.

Chief Truehitt said Wetterman complained of a heart condition and shoulder pain, so he was taken to a hospital to be medically cleared before he was taken to jail.

Chief Truehitt was treated for the bite.

A substance believed to be methamphetamine was recovered at the scene.