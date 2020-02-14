Robinson man’s chair soaked with accelerant, man arrested for attempted arson

A 33-year-old Robinson man has been arrested on charges criminal attempt arson after another man’s chair was soaked with a fire aiding accelerant.

Police say the would-be victim was known to sit in the chair and smoke cigars while watching television.

The intended victim was not injured.

Robinson Police said Jacob Shane Graham had been in arguments with his mother and her boyfriend over money previously, with them accusing him of making threats to burn their house down.

Police say that disagreements and threats had escalated in recent days leading up to the soaking incident.

Police say the would be victim was known to go to a small building in the backyard of a home in the 100 block of Adrian to smoke his cigars while watching television.

Following their investigation police took Graham into custody at a home in the 400 block of East Karels Thursday afternoon.