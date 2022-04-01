ROBINSON, Texas – A Robinson Police officer is getting recognition for his heroic actions.

The department posted on social media that Officer Travis Nice was recognized Wednesday by State Representative Doc Anderson for recently saving the life of an individual at Brookshire’s in Robinson – located at 100 Peplow Drive.

Officer Nice was on duty, when an employee collapsed. He started to administer life-saving measures, provided updates for arriving EMS personnel, and gave direction to store employees to assist getting EMS in quickly.

Due to the quick actions of Officer Nice, this individual is alive today.

The department would like to thank Rep. Anderson for taking the time to recognize Officer Nice.