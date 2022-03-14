ROBINSON, Texas – The Robinson Police Department has started a policy outlining how it will respond to and help individuals experiencing homelessness.

The department says that in keeping with its mission when responding to calls involving suspected unhoused people, it will provide customer service and strive to build mutually beneficial relationships. The department’s response to calls involving homeless individuals within city limits will consist of these guidelines and be carried out by all personnel.

The department says is the responsibility of all employees to act as liaisons to individuals experiencing homelessness. The responsibilities of officers include:

homeless (such as Heart to Home brochures, or department created cards) Be knowledgeable of those areas within and near this jurisdiction that are used as

frequent homeless encampments Contacting a mental health officer or referring the individual to a mental health facility if

the officer believes the individual is in crisis.

Robinson PD officers are encouraged to contact the homeless for purposes of rendering aid, support and for

community-oriented policing purposes. Nothing in this policy is meant to keep an officer from taking reasonable enforcement action when facts support a reasonable suspicion of criminal activity. However, when encountering a homeless person who has committed a non-violent misdemeanor and continued freedom is not likely to result in continuation of the offense or a breach of the peace, officers are encouraged to consider long-term solutions to problems which might relate to the homeless – such as shelter referrals and counseling instead of physical arrest.

Officers responding to incidents will observe the person’s character and demeanor to

determine if the person is mentally or physically unstable. Officers will determine whether or not the person is homeless, lost, a runaway juvenile,

in need of medical attention, under the influence of alcohol or drugs and/or mentally ill. Officers will then advise the person of any violations causing the complaint, if one exists, and take appropriate action to resolve the situation by enforcing all state and city laws – including public intoxication and soliciting.

Officers coming into contact with people who express a need for temporary housing and appear to have no means of obtaining shelter shall inform the person about assistance provided by various social service agencies. Officers shall provide documents listing available resources.

Officers will document contact with known and suspected homeless persons by entering the call information on the daily shift pass on log and completing detailed notes in the call for service.

Officers shall not communicate in any way to a homeless person that they are not allowed to be in a particular public space based solely on their homeless status.

A homeless person has a constitutionally protected expectation of privacy in their personal belongings and closed containers. Officers shall handle the personal property of the homeless in the same manner as non-homeless individuals in similar circumstances.

In arrest or detention situations involving the homeless, officers are not responsible for taking custody of large items or items that pose a potential health hazard.

People with a legal interest in a property can order people found unlawfully on the property to abandon the property immediately.

Officers responding to calls on private property will take appropriate enforcement action regarding any observed criminal violations.

Officers shall make a note of any signage, fences, or other indicators that give notice that trespassing is prohibited and include that information in any reports or affidavits.

Officers should consult with property owners regarding methods to make their properties less attractive to trespassers.

Officers may not destroy or tear down homeless camps on private property. Homeless camps on private property must be addressed by the property owner.

City Department Heads or their designated representatives can lawfully order people to leave city property immediately.

Officers shall issue a Criminal Trespass form on behalf of the department head prior to enforcing any trespass violations.

Officers shall not give “move-on” orders to individuals in public places merely because the person appears to be homeless unless, under the circumstances, any similarly situated person would be asked to leave.

Officers will report unauthorized campsites on City of Robinson property to the operations lieutenant for follow-up.

Officers shall notify the operations lieutenant as soon as possible after enforcing a trespass violation on public property. This can be done via email if necessary. The operations lieutenant shall then notify the Chief of Police.

The Robinson Police Department believes an increase in the trust level between officers and the homeless population will be mutually beneficial. This will be accomplished through partnering with social service agencies which provide needed services.

The department says an additional benefit will be an increase in cooperation between the homeless and the police in criminal investigations while simultaneously decreasing the negative behaviors attributed to homeless individuals.

For more information, you can view the full policy below.

Source: Robinson Police Department