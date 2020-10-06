Robinson Police are investigating offensive letters sent to homeowners

The Robinson Police Department is looking into letters with threatening language sent to several homes in one neighborhood.

Investigators are looking into the different federal and state statutes and agencies to see who needs to be informed about the letters, according to a Facebook post.

FOX44 News has obtained a copy of the letter, which includes numerous expletives and insults towards homeowners who have placed political signs in their yards supporting the Biden/Harris campaign.

You can read the letter below. We have blacked out some of the more extreme language:

Robinson Police tell FOX44 News that officers are trying to determine if this letter rises to the level of voter intimidation.

According to the post on Facebook, the department would like to talk to anyone who knows anything about the letter. The email is dispatch@robinsontexas.org.