The City of Robinson announced Wednesday that Police Chief Philip Prasifka is leaving office.

His last day will be Friday, August 14th.

Prasifka has taken a new job as the Police Chief for the Red Oak Independent School District, which moves him closer to his family.

Prasifka joined the Robinson Police Department less than three years ago.

The city will be naming an interim in the near future to fulfill the chief duties for the department while they search for a permanent replacement.