Robinson Police make arrest in series of suspected assaults

Robinson police officers have arrested a man named in a series of assaults that started last month at a Texaco on South Robinson Drive.

Right now, 49-year-old Farooq Ahmed faces a charge of Injury to an Elderly Individual. A 71-year-old woman says Ahmed assaulted her as she got coffee from the gas station on New Year’s Day. She also says Ahmed tried to kiss her, touch her inappropriately, and twist her neck.

Robinson Police first started investigating Ahmed on Dec. 19th, 2019, when a 39-year-old woman accused him of trying to grab her as she got a drink at the Texaco and kiss her.

Another woman came forward on January 6th, saying Ahmed pulled her tight against his body and kissed her on the neck while she was in the convenience store.

FOX 44 News called the store for comment, but no one answered the phone.