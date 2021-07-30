Robinson Police report numerous vehicle break-ins in one neighborhood

Robinson Police are urging residents not to leave their vehicles unlocked and not to leave valuables in their cars after a number of vehicle burglaries were reported in one neighborhood over Thursday night.

Numerous calls were fielded by Robinson officers Friday morning, all from the Surrey Ridge subdivision area off Moonlight Drive between Moonlight and I-35.

While most of the vehicles entered had been left unlocked, there was one case where a window was smashed, probably, they said, because the thief could see something in the car he wanted.

Some of the vehicles showed signs of having been entered, but nothing was apparently taken, reinforcing the idea that valuables simply should not be left in cars.

In other cases, valuables were reported missing, including in one case, a firearm was taken.

Police urge particularly that firearms not be left overnight in vehicles.

Officers were canvassing the neighborhood looking for possible surveillance video, but early on no descriptions of the thieves were available.