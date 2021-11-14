Robinson Police vehicle struck

ROBINSON, Texas – The Robinson Police Department is warning drivers to move over or slow down when you see an emergency vehicle on the side of the highway.

The department posted pictures on Facebook saying they were on I35 assisting Hewitt and Robinson Fire Departments extinguish a grass fire when a police car was hit by a driver.

They said thankfully the officer only suffered minor injuries, adding “We want everyone to arrive at their destination safely and their officers to make it home unhurt.”