Robinson reopening Peplow Park

The City of Robinson has announced they are reopening Peplow Park for public use.

They ask that those going to the park comply with CDC guidelines while using the facilities, including wearing a face covering, covering sneezes and coughs, washing or sanitizing hands and maintaining social distances.

They did note that the playground equipment is not being sanitized between uses, therefore it will be up the adult in charge of children going to the park to make the decision on whether the children in their care should play on the equipment in light of the ongoing pandemic.

If the decision is made to use the equipment, the city is suggesting the liberal use of hand sanitizer along with instructing children to keep their hands away from their face and mouth.