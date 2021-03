WACO, Texas – Classic rocker Ted Nugent is auctioning off more than 400 items, ranging from guns to guitars to hot rods.

An auction presented by the Burley Auction Gallery will be held on Saturday, March 27th at 10:00 a.m. at Tucker Hall near Speegleville.

The musical offerings include vintage and one-of-a-kind guitars – including rare 1958 and 1959 Gibson Les Pauls, a 1956 Fender Stratocaster, a black Gibson Byrdland, an early Paul Reed Smith prototype, and many more.