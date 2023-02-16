ROCKDALE, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: The bomb threat at Rockdale High School has been deemed a hoax, according to the City of Rockdale.

According to the City, the high school received a phoned in bomb threat on Thursday morning. All children were removed to the former hospital, and were reported safe. The school is located at 500 Childress Drive.

The City says that the school will send out a notice of when and where to pick up children. Authorities arrived on site and established a command post. Bomb dogs are also on site.

As of late Thursday morning, the City says all children are still safe.

As of early Thursday afternoon, the City says an “all clear” was issued. The high school campus was checked by Texas A&M bomb dogs, and then manually searched. No devices were found.

The City says it appears this was a hoax, and was intended for a different school district in another state.