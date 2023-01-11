AUSTIN / ROCKDALE, Texas (FOX 44) – A Rockdale resident has claimed a top prize winning ticket worth $1 million in the Texas Lottery scratch ticket game $1,000,000 Crossword!

The Texas Lottery says the ticket was purchased at Arvin’s Liquor, located at 1020 E. Cameron Avenue (Unit B) in Rockdale. The winner has chosen to remain anonymous.

This was the second of eight top prizes worth $1 million to be claimed in this game. $1,000,000 Crossword offers more than $289.2 million in total prizes. The overall odds of winning any prize in the game are one in 3.41 – including break-even prizes.

The Texas Lottery has generated $36.1 billion in revenue for the state, and has distributed $78.5 billion in prizes to lottery players. The Texas Lottery has contributed $30.1 billion to the Foundation School Fund since 1997, which supports public education in Texas.