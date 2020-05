ROCKDALE, Texas- A Rockdale woman has been arrested on a warrant in connection with the death of her daughter last summer.

Sixty-nine-year-old Frances Valdez was taken into custody by Rockdale Police on Wednesday, May 13th, on murder charges.

Valdez is being charged in the death of her daughter, 25-year-old Valerie Valdez, on June 3rd, 2019.

Rockdale Police Chief says toxicology report shows Valerie Valdez died as a result of an overdose of cough medicine.